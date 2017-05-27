Teen athlete Jacob Hughes, 15, from Chorley selected for British Triathlon Super Series

A swimming, running and cycling-mad teenager from Chorley has qualified to take part in his first elite national triathlon youth race.

Jacob Hughes, 15, had to undergo a gruelling performance assessment to be picked to compete in the British Triathlon Super Series. After successfully securing a place the young athlete is using the event to raise money for Bloodwise, a charity dedicated to funding research into all blood cancers.

Jacob Hughes

His mum Michelle was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma four years ago and had to go through surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy before making a recovery. Now Jacob, who is coached Katie Hewison, wants to use the race on the June 10 as a platform to help raise money for the charity in the hope that it will discover a cure.

The Holy Cross Catholic High School pupil said: “I love doing triathlons and am focused at competing at a national level. However four years ago my mum, Michelle had Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, which is a blood cancer. She had to have lots of treatment. It was a worrying time and I am grateful she is now OK. As I am fortunate enough to have got a place in the Columbia Threadneedle World Triathlon Series Leeds and it is a recognised Bloodwise fundraising event I saw this is as a perfect opportunity.”

To donate see justgiving.com/fundraising/Michelle-Hughes40?utm_id=13

Jacob, who attends Holy Cross Catholic High School in Chorley started swimming with Leyland Barracudas when he was about six years old. Later he joined Chorley Athletic and Triathlon Club, progressing to cycling as well.

Mum Michelle said: “He trains at least two hours each day which is lots of coordination between us all.

“His coach Katie Hewison does him a monthly plan of what she expects from him. It includes training, track and field events.

“There are about 50 odd places in the series, it is an elite world event.”