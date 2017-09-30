The voice of Test Match Special is coming to Preston

Veteran cricket commentator Henry Blofeld is coming to Preston.

The writer and broadcaste, whose voice has been the sound of the summer to thousands of cricket lovers all over the world, will be speaking about his illustrious career on October at the University of Central Lancashire.

Having recently hung up his BBC Test Match Special microphone after nearly 50 years in the job, Henry has now written his autobiography.

In Over and Out he relives his favourite moments in the sport and shares behind the scenes anecdotes and stories told in his unique style.

The event will take place in UCLan’s Greenbank Lecture Theatre on Monday, October 23 at 7pm and will be hosted by BBC Radio Lancashire’s John Gillmore.

Tickets are priced at £20 (excluding booking fee) and include a copy of Over and Out which Henry will sign on the night.