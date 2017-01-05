Theatre group scoops 40 award nominations

Cast and crew at a Chorley theatre are celebrating after shows by its two groups won 40 award nominations between them.

Chorley Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society (CADOS) and Chorley Youth Theatre, based at Chorley Little Theatre, received the nods by NODA, the organisation for amateur dramatics groups.

Andy Burke

These nominations cover shows from 2016, including Pals, Billy Liar, Hamish and Dougal, and more. The Pantomime, Cleopatra, leads the way with 10 nominations including Andy Burke as Best Dame and Ashley Hambrook as Best Villain.

Ryan Norse and Scarlett Gorman pick up two acting nominations each, for their work in Cleopatra and The Railway Children. All three child leads in The Railway Children are nominated, while Scarlett is also up for an award for directing the musical 13 for Chorley Youth Theatre.

There are acting nominations for Dave Reid and Bobby Walsh in Billy Liar and for David Walker and Diane Glover in Habeas Corpus, with the adult musical I Love You Because up for Best Musical Ensemble.

NODA also acknowledges that CADOS is leading the way in staging new work, with a Writing/Adaptation nomination for Pals, Hamish and Dougal, and Cleopatra. Between them the writer/director of Pals, Mark Jones, and Cleopatra, Paul Carr, have notched up eight nominations. They will soon be working together on this year’s musical, Our House.

Ryan Norse and Scarlett Gorman

CADOS Chairman Ian Robinson said: “We try hard to maintain a very high standard so it’s great when the effort gets noticed. Everyone works so hard, both on stage and off, so it’s great when audiences enjoy the shows, and even better to get nominated for awards.”

A full list of nominees can be seen at www.chorleytheatre.com. The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Southport in February.

Ashley Hambrook

Robert Walsh