Tickets are flying off the shelves for Stars & Cars in Chorley

Superheroes, Disney princesses and legendary heroes will take over a school in Chorley for a movie and TV themed family fun day.

The action-packed day promises to immerse visitors in a world of silver screen fantasy, allowing them to marvel at a collection of themed displays, including the exclusive Princess Palace, Dr Who’s Tardis and Stars Wars props and costumes.

A spokesman for the event at Parklands High School warned that tickets are flying off the shelves. “Last year our event sold out a month before we opened the doors. This year ticket sales are even stronger, we do have slightly more this time but we anticipate they will be gone in advance yet again.”

Stars & Cars Events is a not-for-profit organisation supporting Derian House Children’s Hospice. It is made up of a group of professional movie costumers, whose events in 2016 raised almost £9000 to help with the care and support that the hospice provides to children with life threatening illnesses.

Visitors on April 9 will get to interact with an incredible collection of iconic replica vehicles, from Transformers’ Optimus Prime to Ghostbusters’ Ecto-1. And if that is not enough people can test their knowledge against celebrity quizmasters Egghead’s Pat Gibson and The Chase’s Shaun “The Dark Destroyer” Wallace.

To book see starsandcarsevents.co.uk