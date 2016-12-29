Timber!!! Cash flow for children's hospice

A cheque for £1,000 has been donated to Derian House after workers removed 100 trees from a reservoir to reduce flooding and raise money for charity.

Tree surgeons D Riding Ltd bought the remaining logs from Jacks Key Reservoir site in Darwen, for a donation of £250 to Derian House, which was matched by VolkerStevin (VBA) and sub-contractors D Wardle and Thomas Contracting.

Georgina Cox, chief executive of Derian House Children’s Hospice, said: “The devastating floods that hit many parts of the North West last winter show just how important this type of environmental work being carried out by VBA can be.

“We would like to thanks VBA and its contractors for their generous donation which will help children and young people aged up to 26 with life-limiting conditions and life-threatening illnesses, as well as their families. Here at Derian House we’re here when they need us most – whether that’s for specialist end-of-life care, vital respite care or on-going counselling and bereavement support.

“In 2016 our fund-raising target has been £3.75m – without donations from the public and firms across the North West we would not be able to offer the crucial services we do to so many families. Together we can make a difference.”

Ian Bolt, site agent at VBA, said: “VBA are extremely happy they had the opportunity to put something back into the regional community, especially to somewhere that provides such a great service to children in their time of need.”