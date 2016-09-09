Time to meet The Bradshaws

“Life is too short not to have a laugh,” says Buzz Hawkins, as he invites people to be entertained by The Bradshaws.

The 63-year-old takes his popular show to Chorley Little Theatre on October 9 and promises a treat for high spirited adults.

Buzz Hawkins with Billy

Even before the performance starts, the tone is set as the audience is invited to make paper aeroplanes.

Buzz said: “I have played at Chorley Little Theatre several times in the past and I have always had a belting time. I come up every three or four years and I try to take something fresh.

“I start the night when everybody has the chance to make paper aeroplanes and the air will be filled with aeroplanes made by childish grown ups an everybody is in the right mood as I come on. It is barmy from then on.

“Things are taken out of my hands - I am merely the master of ceremony. It is basically a one man and a boy show, as I have Billy, who is a perfectly formed animatronic boy. He is a wonderful boy - he has his own pedal car and he can run on and off the stage when he feels.

“I do lots of Bradshaw family stories which are very popular in the Lancashire area.

“Life is too short not to have a laugh. We are here to have to have a good time and entertain people.”

Buzz will also be showcasing his new album, Catchy Choruses and Daft Bits.

He said: “People have been asking me to put out a collection of barmy songs and items I have done live. I feared that if I did, no-one would feel the need to see my live anymore. But people like Peter Kay have put things out and fans still see him, so I tried it. I am thrilled with the album. It has all the favourites on and even Alf and Audrey get a song.

“Comedy song writing is my passion. I am now also writing a set of songs for Houghton Weavers.”

The Bradshaws first sprang to life in 1983 when Manchester-born Buzz was on night duty at Piccadilly Radio.

He said: “We had to fill in the ‘non-needle’ time, using live musicians and locally recorded material.

“I started writing my own songs and I brought new material in.

“We then realised management was not listening and it became a bit anarchic, so we did what we wanted.

“There was quite a few of us, including Tony Baker, who did the music for Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights, and Howard Jones, so we had a good team of creative people.

“People said I had landed on my feet, and I would get a good year from this but 32 years later, I am still going.”

The Bradshaws is broadcast on radio stations across the country, including BBC Radio Four, BBC Radio Two, Key 103 and Radio Five Live, as well as in Spain and Abu Dhabi.

It has been nominated twice in the Sony Radio awards for Best Use of Comedy and claims the likes of Peter Kay, Lorraine Kelly and Ken Dodd as fans.

Buzz Hawkins - The Bradshaws starts at 7.30pm on October 9. For tickets, at £15, call 01257 264362 or via http://www.wegottickets.com/event/364872.

