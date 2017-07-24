Time to spruce up your petals for flower show

Chorley will be blooming with displays from the most talented exhibitors in the country as the borough launches its third flower show in the historic grounds of Astley Park.

The town will become a riot of colour with dazzling dahlias and brilliant bonsais ready to wow thousands of people on Saturday and Sunday 29 and 30 July as Lancashire’s ‘Tourism Event of the Year’ returns.

A line up of gardening and horticultural entertainment, including visits from TV stars Carol Klein and Chris Beardshaw, is planned for the Chorley Council-run show which will see more displays and demonstrations than ever before.

Leader of Chorley Council councillor Alistair Bradley said: “The flower show is now recognised as one of the best events in the region and we’ve had lots of feedback to say the show rivals some of the established flower shows in the country.

“Astley Park is a glorious setting and it will be the perfect place to come and get some inspiration and ideas for your garden at home and it is a great day out for all generations of the family.

“We’ve developed the show again this year including more food, entertainment and seating areas based on feedback from attendees as we look to make it a real visitor-friendly show.

“We’ve had fantastic turnouts at our summer events and I’d urge everyone to come and support the flower show so we can make this event one that Chorley residents will be proud of for years to come.”

For more information or to buy tickets for the two day event, which is just days away, visit chorleyflowershow.com