Top 10 things to do in Lancashire at the weekend

PAID: Lancaster Jazz Festival, Friday September 16 to Sunday 18

Lancaster Jazz Festival showcases the best in contemporary jazz from around the UK, plus local and community talent in a three-day festival of concerts and workshops at various venues across Lancaster, including The Dukes, Lancaster Brewery and Sun Square. Acts include Cath Roberts, Entropi, LRGS Big Band and Billy Marrows. For tickets and more information visit http://www.lancasterjazz.com

FREE AND PAID: Pretty Muddy, Blackpool, Saturday September 17

People can cheer on participants as they take on Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life. The 5K muddy obstacle course allows women of any ability to climb, jog and walk around the obstacle course.

Registration is £19.99, but people can watch for free at Lawson’s Showground, East Park Drive, with donations accepted.

The staggered race starts from 10am.

FREE: Family Fun Day, Preston, Sunday September 17

Withy Trees, Lytham Road, Preston, is hosting the event from noon until 5pm. Dirty Bare Feet will be performing on the outdoor stage, whilst Olaf from Frozen will meet children. There will be also be bouncy castles, face painting, donkey rides, a fun fair and tombola. At 8pm, fun continues with a 50s and 60s rock and roll band and firework display. All proceeds raised will go to St Catherine’s Hospice.

FREE: Tudor Tours, Samlesbury Hall, Sunday September 18

The King of England, Henry VIII, will relive his Tudor history as he takes visitors on a guided tour of the hall, off Preston New Road.

As he guides people around the medieval rooms, they will learn about the bloodshed, romance and turbulence that have filled the hall over the centuries. Tours start at the hall at 11am and 2pm.

Admission is free.

FREE: Nelson Food and Drink Festival, Saturday September 17

An array of local food stalls will be set up in the town centre, there will be live cookery demonstrations, presentations and free activities next to The Shuttle. There will be live cooking demos with celebrity chef Richard Fox, and a children’s cake decoration competition in the Pendle Rise shopping centre. Entertainment will be in the form of Bhangra Dancing from the Punjabi Roots Academy.

PAID: Gin Festival, Burnley, Saturday September 17

GinFestival.com returns to Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Road, showcasing more than 100 different gins including new gins, new producers and a variety of entertainment. Throughout the event there will be live entertainment, talks from gin industry experts, and food. Guests will be handed a Gin Festival glass and a brochure of all the gins. Entry is £7.50. Tokens, at £5 a drink, are required.

FREE AND PAID: Autumn Transport Show and Ghost Seekers at Night, Leyland, September 17 and 18

British Commercial Museum, in King Street, hosts the Autumn Transport Show on Sunday September 18, from 10am until 4.30pm. The event showcases classic trucks, cars and bikes along with the museum’s own unique collection of restored commercial vehicles, including fire engines, steam driven vehicles and the famous Pope mobile. The outside exhibition is free.

Meanwhile, the night before, is a hunt for spiritual activity through Ghost Seekers at Night at the Museum, from 8pm until 2am. For tickets, at £30, call Ian on 07824782921 or Maria on 07950647276.

PAID: Meet Reptiles, Burscough, Sunday September 18

The North West Reptile Club will visit Martin Mere Wetland Centre, in Fish Lane, for its monthly meetings to allow visitors to meet and greet the reptiles from noon until 3pm in the Lecture Theatre. Families will also learn all about the creatures. The price is included in the admission fee, which (if booked online) is £11.34 for adults and £5.40 for children.

PAID: Catch The Wind, Gisburn, Sunday September 18

As part of Festival Bowland, kite flying will take place at Bowland Gisburn Forest Hub, in Tosside. Families are invited to come along and make their own with enthusiast, Alan Poxon, then learn how to fly it safely and effectively. Children are £2.50 but accompanying adults come free.

Booking is essential. For more information contact the AONB office on 01200 448000 or email sandra.silk@lancashire.gov.uk.

PAID: Pedal Pendle Festival, Saturday September 17

There are three “Wiggle” bike rides to take part in: 25km (£20), 68km (£25) and 95km(£30) at the Steven Burke Hub, Swinden Playing Fields, Nelson.

There is also fun for the families, with a climbing wall, face and henna painting, and refreshments. People can also try out BMX riding and get information about the cycle club.

The event runs from 10am until 3pm.

