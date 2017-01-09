Top things to do at the weekend (January 14 and 15)

Here is our guide of what things are happening this weekend.

PAID: Swan Spectacular, Burscough, Saturday and Sunday January 14 and 15

From November until March, Martin Mere welcomes up to 2,000 whooper swans that migrate from Iceland to spend the winter in West Lancashire. Daily feeds of the swans are everyday at 3pm at the new Discovery hide and 3.30pm in the Raines Observatory. Includes a wardens talk. Admission from £11.80 adults and £5.62 children.

PAID: Stadium Tour, Ewood Park, Blackburn, Saturday January 14

Football fans are invited to enjoy a ground tour at Ewood Park, home of Blackburn Rovers Football Club.

Places are available for fans to take part in the club’s exclusive Stadium Tour. Standard prices £7.50 for adults and £4.50 for concessions.

A family of four can go on a ground tour for £20, or a family of five for £24. To book call 01254 508110, or email tours@rovers.co.uk

FREE: Volunteer Open Afternoon, Brockholes, Saturday January 14

An information session will be held to learn more about what Brockholes nature reserve, in Preston New Road, has to offer and find out how to get involved. The open session is from 1pm until 4pm. Volunteers don’t need any previous experience as full training will be given. The nature reserve is keen to recruit volunteers to support at weekends or Monday to Friday during the school holiday periods.

PAID: Granny’s Bay Bird Walk, Lytham, Sunday January 15

Nature lovers are invited to enjoy an expert-led walk on RSPB Ribble Discovery Centre, Fairhaven Lake, and discover more about the Ribble’s important inhabitants.

The guided walk is from 10.30am until 12.30pm.

Entry is £2.50 for members and £3.50 for non-members.

For more information call 01253 796292. Another walk is scheduled for February 12.

PAID: Farmer’s Market, Hoghton, Sunday January 15

A traditional market selling local produce will be open at The Great Barn, at Hoghton Tower, from 10am until 2pm.

Farmers and growers are joined by bakers, confectioners and craftsmen and women.

Entry is £1 per car and 50p for pedestrians, with funds going towards Hoghton Tower Preservation Trust.

The house, grounds and tea room will be closed for the January market.

PAID: Come Dancing, St Annes, Sunday January 15

Come Dancing on Sunday Evenings is a social gathering at Best Western Glendower Hotel, North Promenade, St Annes, for ballroom, sequence and social dancing.

Everyone is welcome, singles or couples. Suitable for all adult ages.

The session is from 8pm to 11pm every Sunday.

Admission is £4 per person.

For further details contact Dave 01253 780599.

FREE: January Open Art Competition and Exhibition, Garstang, Saturday January 14

The exhibition will be open to the public at Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, from January 10 and the presentation of prizes will take place on Saturday January 14 at 11am.

This is an opportunity to view more than 100 paintings from artists both local and from further afield and chat to the artists whilst celebrating their creative work.

Visitors will also be able purchase an original piece of work.

The exhibition will close on Thursday February 9, so there is plenty of time to check out what the art centre has to offer.

PAID: Dad’s Zone, Preston, Saturday January 14

Dads, uncles, grandads and male carers are invited to have fun with their children at Preston East Children’s Centre, in Watling Street Road, Brookfield, on Saturday from 11am until 1pm. Mums are of course welcome to join in too.

Entry is £1 for families with one child or £1.50 for families with more than one child. The next Dad’s Zone would be Saturday February 4.

FREE: Illustrated Lecture, Leyland, Saturday January 14

An Illustrated Talk by Boyd Harris - People and Mountains of the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan - takes place at South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre, in Church Road, at 11am. The presentation focuses on the British climber Freddy Chapman and Sherpa Pasang Dawa Lama, plus Boyd’s further exploration into the North West area of the Bhutanese Himalayas and its remote villages.

PAID: Jack and the Beanstalk, Blackpool, Saturday and Sunday January 14 and 15

Blackpool Tower Circus plays host to Jack and The Beanstalk, starring clowns Mooky and Mr. Boo as they bring this famous tale of magic beans and magnificent beanstalks to life. The show features hilarious comedy capers from a host of characters, plus an electric mix of jaw-dropping stunts. The show starts at 2.30pm. Tickets are £16.95 for adults and £13.95 for children.

FREE AND PAID: Creatures Family Trail, Silverdale, Saturday and Sunday January 14 and 15

Visitors can take part in a self-led trail to discover more about the creatures that make Leighton Moss home this winter. Drop in from 9.30am until 3.30pm. Free to the Leighton Moss visitor centre. Trail entry is £7 adults and £3.50 children (first child and under fives free).Concessions £4.50. RSPB members and those on public transport or bike free.

FREE: Wyre Estuary Country Park Walk, Sunday January 15

Why not try a urban/rural walk through the Wyre Estuary Country Park this Sunday, meeting at River Road, Stanah, shortly before 2pm. Comfortable footwear is required. Suitable for beginners as it is relatively flat and is suitable for wheelchair and pushchairs. For more information call 01995 602125.

PAID: Children's Creative Writing Course, Saturday January 14

Rhona Whiteford, a published children’s author and illustrator of over 150 books, is hosting a three-week course of workshops to help writers create a children’s book.

The course dates are Saturday January 14, Wednesday January 25 and Wednesday February 8, 10am until 1pm at Barton Grange Garden Centre.

The course costs £70 and includes tea and coffee. Participants will need to bring paper and pen. To book call 01995 642980. See Rhona Whiteford’s books at www.wildbooks4children.com

FREE: Wedding Fair, Hoghton, Saturday and Sunday January 14 and 15

Brides-and-grooms-to-be are invited to visit Beeston Manor, in Hoghton, for an open weekend and wedding fair.

The venue will be decorated as a real life wedding to give a taster of what it would be like to get wed there.

The manor is open between 9am and 8pm on both days.

There are no tickets required and it is free entry.

FREE: Art Exhibition, Blackburn, Saturday January 14

Last chance to view The Kerala Konnexion at Blackburn Museum and Art Gallery, as its final day is tomorrow. This free exhibition brings together the work of Indian poets Kavitha Balakrishnan and Kuzhur Wilson with local artist Charlie Holt. Kavitha is showing illustrated poems and her magical Matchbox publication. Kuzhur is presenting poetry on a tree theme with digital collages by Charlie Holt, with visual poems. Open noon until 4.45pm.