Train chaos in Lancashire after fatality

Major train disruption was reported in Lancashire tonight after a person was killed on the tracks.

Emergency services were dealing with an incident between Preston and Bolton / Wigan North Western which was causing disruption to journeys between these stations.

Services may be cancelled or delayed.

It was anticipated that disruption would continue until 19:30.

TransPennine Express customers were advised that they may use their tickets on Virgin Trains Services between Preston and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh.

Train operator Virgin confirmed there had been a fatality.

It happened between Preston and Wigan North Western at around 4.30pm.

Unconfirmed reports said the death happened near Leyland.

One witness said it happened closed to Leyland station.

He said: “When I got the station I was turned away. It was obvious something terrible had happened.”