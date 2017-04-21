Broken down vehicle on northbound M6

A vehicle has broken down in a live lane on the northbound M6, say NW Motorway Police.
Officers are warning drivers to approach the slip road to the M58 at junction 26 with caution.
There are no delays reported.
