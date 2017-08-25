Search

Delays on M6 after multi-car crash

The accident happened after several vehicles hit each other in lane three between junctions 29 and 30.
The accident happened after several vehicles hit each other in lane three between junctions 29 and 30.

Drivers on the northbound M6 are suffering delays following a multi-vehicle accident on the M6, say police.

The accident happened at around 1pm on August 25 after several vehicles hit each other in lane three between junctions 29 and 30.

A spokesman for the police said: "We received reports of an accident involving several vehicles on the M6.

"We do not believe anybody has been injured, although ambulance services were called as a precaution."

A spokesman for Highways England said: "There is one lane blocked on the M6 due to a collision, crews are on route to scene.

"Please take care on approach."