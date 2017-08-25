Delays on M6 after multi-car crash

Drivers on the northbound M6 are suffering delays following a multi-vehicle accident on the M6, say police.
The accident happened at around 1pm on August 25 after several vehicles hit each other in lane three between junctions 29 and 30.
A spokesman for the police said: "We received reports of an accident involving several vehicles on the M6.
"We do not believe anybody has been injured, although ambulance services were called as a precaution."
A spokesman for Highways England said: "There is one lane blocked on the M6 due to a collision, crews are on route to scene.
"Please take care on approach."
Almost Done!
Registering with Chorley Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.