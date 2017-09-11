Search

Delays on M61 after 3-car smash

Traffic is queuing on the southbound M61 near Chorley following a three-car smash.

The accident happened during rush-hour between junction 8 for the A674 and junction 6 for the A6027 De Havilland Way.

Lane three (of three) is closed.

