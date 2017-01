An elderly woman has been injured following a collision with a car in Chorley.

Police and ambulance services were called to the accident outside Katy's Kitchen on Eaves Road at around 8pm on 12 January, say ambulance services.

The road was closed while emergency services tended to the injured woman.

A 67-year-old woman was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with hip and neck injuries, say police.

The road was reopened at 8.40pm.