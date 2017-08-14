Leyland boy airlifted to hospital after crash

A boy was airlifted to hospital with "serious injuries" after he was hit by a car in Leyland, say police.

Declan Brewer was riding his bike along Leyland Lane when the accident happened at around 3.20pm on August 13.

The 13-year-old from Leyland suffered serious injuries during the incident and was taken to Alder Hay Children's Hospital for treatment a spokesman for the ambulance service said.

Police say a vehicle made off from the scene of the accident but a man was later arrested in connection with the incident.

Family members have told how Declan has suffered broken bones but is not thought to be in a critical condition.

Declan's dad Rob Brewer said: "He suffered a broken pelvis and a fractured vertebrae along with quite a few bumps and bruises.

"He's had a bit of rest through the night but is still very sore.

"We're still unclear about exactly what happened and we're awaiting the results of the police investigation.

"We'd like to thank everyone who helped Declan at the scene of the accident and all our well wishers."

A spokesman for the ambulance services said: "We received reports that a car had hit a push bike.

"We sent a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance and the air ambulance to the scene.

"A boy aged around 13 was taken to hospital suffering from suspected back and head injuries."