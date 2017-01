Two lanes of the M6 have been blocked by a crash involving several vehicles.

Highways England said lanes two and three of the southbound carriageway were closed close to junction 28 at Leyland following the collision.

The incident happened shortly before 3pm this afternoon, causing long tailbacks, with traffic only able to pass the scene using the inside lane.

Initial estimates said the blockage was unlikely to be cleared until 5.45pm to 6pm.