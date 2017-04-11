Motorway partially closed after early morning smash

Part of the M61 was closed for more than an hour this morning following a collision involving at least two vehicles.

The outside lane of the northbound carriageway was blocked near to its junction with the M6 after a car struck the central reservation.

Police had to use a rolling roadblock to slow traffic while the vehicles were removed to the hard shoulder.

The collision happened at around 6.30am on the two-land stretch between the M65 and the M6.

The carriageway was reopened at around 7.40am. There are no reports of any injuries.