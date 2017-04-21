Rail replacement buses teed up for rail strike day

Northern Trains has warned passengers travelling next Friday they may face using rail replacement buses.

The RMT is planning another strike on April 28 which will affect Northern routes.

Northern says it expects to run more than 40 per cent of its normal timetable but some services will be covered by rail replacement buses.

Customers are advised to give themselves extra time to travel. Sharon Keith, regional director for Northern, said: “The majority of trains will run between 7am and 7pm, with rail replacement buses on some routes where we unable to run trains. Customers need to plan carefully as services will start to wind down from late afternoon.”

Revised timetables will be at northernrailway.co.uk/industrialaction from Monday.