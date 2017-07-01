Revised rail timetable during industrial action

Northern Rail has announced the full timetable for train services set to run during the three days of industrial action from July 8 to 10.

The train operator, which serves Lancashire, expects to run, on average, more than 40 per cent of rail services across the three days.

The services Northern will run during the industrial action will be supplemented by additional rail replacement buses.

On Saturday, July 8 and Monday, July 10, the majority of services will run between 7am and 7pm, though many routes will start to wind down from late afternoon.

On Sunday, July 9, most services will operate between 9am and 5pm.

All services are expected to be extremely busy and Northern is asking customers to allow extra time for journeys, plan carefully and consider whether travel is necessary.

Sharon Keith, regional director for Northern, said: “Being able to run more than 40 per cent of services, supplemented by the extra rail replacement buses, means we will be able to keep the north of England on the move.

“Our amended timetables have been developed to provide the best possible cover across the three days and to try to best meet the needs of our leisure customers at the weekend and commuters on Monday.

“We have worked to prioritise services on our busiest routes, at the busiest times of day. But we expect all services to be busy and ask our customers to plan ahead accordingly.”

Northern will have people out across the network during the coming week to assist customers and answer any questions they might have.

Full details of the revised timetables – together with rail replacement bus schedules – and supporting information for customers can be found on the Northern website www.northernrailway.co.uk.

Information will also be displayed on posters at all stations across the Northern network and on customer information screens where available.