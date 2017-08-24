Road closed in Bamber Bridge after crash outside Brownedge School

A road has been closed following a four car accident in Bamber Bridge, say police.

Emergency services were called out to the scene on Station Road opposite Brownedge High School at around 9.15am on August 24.

The road is closed in both directions between the Withy Arms Pub and Walton Arms Pub.

Ambulance services say two people have been injured in the crash and a man is reported to be suffering from chest pains.

The crash involved a silver Ford, a white Ford, a silver Vauxhall and a Red Vauxhall.

Emergency service remain at the scene.

More follows.