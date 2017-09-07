Temporary road closures to take place in South Ribble

Sections of Pope Lane in South Ribble will temporarily close for junction work from Monday September 11 to Saturday October 7, says Lancashire County Council.

The closures will affect Pope Lane on both sides of the junction with the A582 (Penwortham Way/Golden Way).

To the north of the junction, Pope Lane will be closed between the A582 and Bloomfield Grange. To the south of the junction, Pope Lane will be closed between the A582 Penwortham Way and Lindle Lane.

During these closures, vehicles will be unable to turn from the A582 Golden Way/Penwortham Way onto Pope Lane, from either direction.

Work to improve the A582 junction at Penwortham Way and Pope Lane in South Ribble is well underway and on schedule.

These changes are the latest stage of the work to create a new traffic light-controlled junction, in place of the previous roundabout. The aim is to create extra capacity along the A582, to help people to get around, reduce congestion and improve journey times.

Whilst these restrictions are in place, two separate traffic diversions will be in place:

• To the north via Pope Lane, Cop Lane, Millbrook Way and Golden Way

• To the south via Pope Lane, Chain House Lane and Penwortham Way

Lancashire County Council says it is carrying out these improvements to add capacity to the A582 and reduce delays on this key route in and out of Preston, and across South Ribble.

The widening and upgrading of the A582 is one of the four major road schemes included in the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal. The improvement work is being carried out by the county council.

County Councillor Keith Iddon, Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "We're doing everything that we can to keep any disruption to a minimum, and complete this important work as quickly and efficiently as possible. We're currently on schedule.

"We're sorry for any disruption to people's journeys, and any inconvenience to local residents and businesses, during the work on this major route.

"Signs on site will make people aware of these changes. These restrictions may be lifted for short periods of time, where possible, as the work progresses.

"Temporary changes to the road network are only made when absolutely necessary, for the safety of our highway teams and all road users, and to carry out work on specific sections. Thank you in advance for your patience during this time."

For more information about the improvements visit the City Deal website www.lancashirelep.co.uk/city-deal, email citydeal@lancashire.gov.uk, follow them on Twitter @lancscitydeal or call 0300 123 6780.