Two lanes have now re-opened between junction 26-27 on the M6 Northbound after a two-vehicle collision this morning (23 December).

The accident happened at around 8.50am when a car collided with the central reservation, say the Highways Agency.

The vehicle has now been moved to the hard shoulder and work is underway to clear the debris.

Nobody is thought to have been injured in the accident.

Drivers are experiencing some delays.