UPDATE: Two taken to hospital after crash outside Brownedge School

Two people have been injured in a four vehicle crash outside a high school in Bamber Bridge, say ambulance services.

A man suffering with chest pains and another patint with a suspected back injury were taken to Royal Preston Hospital following the accident which happened on Station Road.

Emergency services were called out to the scene opposite Brownedge High School at around 9.15am on August 24.

The road was then closed in both directions for over an hour between the Withy Arms Pub and the Walton Arms Pub.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called to reports of an accident outside Brownedge School.

"Several vehicles were involved including a silver Ford, a white Ford, a silver Vauxhall and a Red Vauxhall.

"A man at the scene reported he was suffering from chest pains.

"The accident caused some travel problems and the road was blocked."

Police say one driver has been reported for driving without due care.

The road was cleared at around 10.45am.