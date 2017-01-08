Travel agency boss celebrates 60 years helping people find dream holidays

A TRAVEL veteran is celebrating 60 years’ service with a long-established agency – and shows no signs of slowing down just yet.

Eddie Starkie, 76, is managing director of Althams Travel, which has branches across Lancashire including Chorley, Blackburn, and Clitheroe.

He joined the firm in December 1956.

He worked at the Burnley booking office as a travel clerk for a number of years and also worked as a relief clerk in various Althams branches, both in Lancashire and Yorkshire.

Following this time, he returned to head office and Eddie worked his way through the ranks enjoying a number of roles including Tours Manager, Company Travel Manager and General Manager.

Eddie was promoted to Managing Director in 1983 and in addition became Chairman of the company in 1995. In September 1999 he relinquished the role of chairman to concentrate on the more important role of Managing Director.

Eddie enjoys taking a hands-on approach to his role and throughout the years he ensured regular visits to the various branches and liaising with staff on a regular basis.

Last year Eddie was recognised in the Travel Weekly’s Agent Achievements Award (AAA) for his personal outstanding contribution to the travel trade, which meant a lot to a man who has dedicated six decades to the industry and has no plans to retire any time soon.

Now a 60 years’ service award, from all the staff, has been presented to Eddie.

The awards evening also celebrated 25 years’ service from eight Althams’ staff, a great accolade for a business which employs some 200 staff around the region.

Eddie said: “This is a huge personal and career milestone and I’m absolutely delighted to be celebrating 60 years with a fantastic company.

“The business has gone from strength to strength over the years and this is down to our committed and dedicated workforce.

“I’d like to thank every employee I’ve had the pleasure of working with, both past and present; I’m looking forward to an exciting future.”