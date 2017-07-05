Twin power as Adecco managers from Preston and Lancaster take on London Triathlon

Two twin managers are preparing to go head to head in a triathlon in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Clair Cunningham, who is the senior branch manager at Adecco’s Preston office and her sister Sarah Kettleband, who leads the Lancaster site, will be doing the London triathlon on July 23.

Clair, 41, of Chorley, said: “Sarah and I signed up to the company’s incentive scheme to train and take part in a triathlon last year in Lazarote, along with 72 colleagues from around the world who are employed by Adecco.

“It kick started me into getting physically fit. As you get older you think you can’t do certain things and when you work hard you don’t get a lot of time to yourself.

“I have become more motivated and I perform better at work. This has really taken me out of my comfort zone and I am enjoying the challenges.

“Sarah, of Buckshaw Village, and I have been training together, but I have been able to do a bit more as she has two children to work around.

“It is nice that we work together and we are doing this challenge. We are always competing with each other at work and we will when we do the triathlon.

“We hope to raise as much money as we can. Hopefully will see it is a good cause and see that we are putting ourselves through a gruelling process.”

Clair and Sarah’s efforts are just one part of Adecco’s calendar of fund-raising events.

A total of 35 employees from Adecco’s Preston and Lancaster offices did a sponsored 28.7m hike through the Lake District for the firm's chosen charity of the year - Macmillan Cancer Support.

They raised £21,553 and Leyland Trucks, which works with Adecco, donated £457 through its Helping Hands cancer support charity to bring the total to £22,000.

Adecco nationwide plan to raise around £106,000 this year from various events to help Macmillan.

Neale Handley, operations manager at Leyland Trucks hands over a cheque from Leyland Trucks Helping Hand to Simon Powell, Manpower manager, and Doug Middlemass (Adecco)

To sponsor Clair and Sarah visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/adeccoprestonct?utm_id=25