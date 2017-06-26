Tying a yellow ribbon for love

It is a universal message of hope - a symbol for raising awareness of all forms of cancer.

And the sea of yellow ribbons tied in the grounds of St Catherine’s Hospice in Lostock Hall remember hundreds of loved ones who have been cared for by the charity in their final days.

The annual Yellow Day Garden Fete, one of the biggest events on the St Catherine’s calendar, proved a huge success as families turned their grief for lost relatives into a positive fundraising effort for the hospice.

“It was a really fantastic day and we’re delighted with the turnout,” said Emma Jacovelli, fundraiser at the charity. “It was amazing to see our grounds filled with hundreds of people having fun with all of the different attractions on offer.”

Those attractions included a sponsored firewalk challenge and performances from Hayley and Geno Eccles, stars of the BBC’s The Voice talent show. Visitors also enjoyed browsing the stalls, taking part in the tombola and coconut shy, donkey rides, testing their football skills with the Blackburn Rovers Community Team and watching live dance displays.

“The firewalk was a particular crowd-pleaser – well done to everyone who braved the coals for this worthy cause,” said Emma. “Events like Yellow Day are an important means of raising vital funds for the hospice, and also provide a wonderful opportunity for us to welcome our amazing supporters into our grounds to be part of the St Catherine’s community.”

Guests were also treated to A Taste of Afternoon Tea by The Mill Outside – the catering service of the onsite Mill café – as well as a barbecue and a bar.

The event was officially opened by the Mayor of South Ribble, Coun Mick Titherington, and was also attended by Chorley Mayor, Coun Mark Perks.