Uncle Steve's ultramarathon for fallen soldier Paul Warren

A man is gearing up for a 200 mile run in memory of his nephew who was killed in Afghanistan seven years ago.

Steve Barlow, of Leyland, will be competing in the three-day Hardmoors 200 Ultramarathon between May 5 and 7 for the Royal Marines Charity.

His nephew, Paul Warren, died in a Taliban grenade attack in 2010 when he was just 23 years old.

The former Balshaw’s High School pupil was in Helmand Province during his second tour in Afghanistan, when the grenade was thrown into the compound.

Steve, a director of Barlow Roofing, said: “I am taking part in this race in memory of nephew Paul, who would have had his 30th birthday last year. He is still sadly missed by all his family and friends and still thought about daily.”

The 51-year-old admitted the three-day event will be a huge test for him, but he has steadily built up his stamina through various triathlons and ultramarathons.

The father-of-two said: “I started running less than three years ago after seeing an Olympic distance triathlon at Ullswater and deciding to see if I could manage it the next year.

“At my first attempt at running I managed about half a mile and had to turn round.

“I did manage to complete the Ullswater triathlon the following year and the 56 mile ultramarathon without having ever running more than a half marathon in October 2015.

“Since then I have completed a number of Ultramarathons up to a distance of 60 miles and two full distance triathlons last year.

“Very little of the Hardmoors race is on roads with a lot involving either climbing up or down hills.

“These races aren’t like marathon distances. The camaraderie is amazing with competitors stopping to help any other runners in need of some help.

“I do like to get out of my comfort zone but running over three times my furthest distance in 60 hours is going to be interesting to say the least.”

The Hardmoors 200 Ultramarathon will start in Kingston upon Hull and head alongside the River Humber following the Transpennine Trail to reach the start of the beautiful Wolds Way National Trail close to the Humber Bridge at Hessle

It will then follow the Yorkshire Wolds Way for 79 miles along wooded slopes, over hills and through valleys, eventually descending from the northern escarpment to the final section of the Way finishing on the dramatic headland of Filey Brigg and the start of the stunning Cleveland Way National Trail /Hardmoors 110 route.

To make a donation visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Stephen-barlow6

Paul Warren

For a tribute story on Paul Warren click here http://www.lep.co.uk/news/a-cheeky-charmer-with-a-lovely-smile-1-793216 and http://www.lep.co.uk/news/garden-tributes-for-late-marine-paul-1-7185760