UPDATE: Man arrested after pensioner, 88, battered in own home

Police investigating a ‘brutal’ attack on an 88-year-old woman in her own home have arrested a 35-year-old man.

The pensioner was asleep in bed at her home on Aspen Gardens, Chorley, at around 12.30am on Saturday when the man attacked her and demanded money, detectives said.

Lancashire Police issued a public appeal for information and made an arrest on Saturday night.

According to police, the attacker pulled the woman from her bed and continued the assault before ransacking the house and fleeing the scene.

The woman managed to crawl to a neighbour’s house and police were called.

She was taken by ambulance to Wigan Hospital suffering from a number of injuries, including a black eye and a large bruise on her head.

Patrols were stepped up in the area following the attack.

Det Insp Warren Atkinson, of South CID, said: “This was a brutal and sustained assault on an elderly lady in her own home. The level of gratuitous violence used on this vulnerable woman simply beggars belief and it is a miracle she was not more seriously injured.

“I would like to thank the public for their incredible response to our appeal for information following this incident.

“As a result of their help and through police enquiries we now have a man in custody and he will be questioned in due course.

“We will, of course, update further when we are in a position to do so.”

A 35-year-old man from Chorley has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and was in custody on Sunday.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0055 of August 26, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.