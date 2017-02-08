Search

Vibrator recalled from Preston shop over concerns it could SHOCK people

Black Power Wands are no longer available to buy online at Ann Summers.

Preston's sex shop Ann Summers is urgently recalling a popular vibrator for fears that prolonged use will expose its wires - and SHOCK people.

The store is currently displaying a recall notice in its shop window on Fishergate, advising customers with a Black Power Wand vibrator to visit in store or contact a member of customer services for advice.

They warn that although the recall is a precautionary damage, the vibrators have become damaged in a small number of cases.

The notice reads: "The quality and safety of our products are of paramount importance to us.

"Therefore, as a precautionary measure we are recalling the above product.

"The product complies with all relevant CE safety testing standards, but we have taken this voluntary measure in response to a very small number of isolated reports that the wires in the cord have become exposed at the base of the product over a prolonged period of use."