Viking raiders spotted marching at Rivington Pike in Chorley

Viking warriors were challenged to acts of strength and vigour at a family fun day of activities at Rivington.

Starting with a march, 200 people donned Viking helmets and animal skins to cover 5km hike from Liverpool Castle up through the Terraced Gardens to Rivington Pike.

Sharon Marsh from Bury in full cry. Picture by Paul Heyes

There they threw down their spears for an afternoon of axe throwing, tug of war competitions and archery.

Rivington Heritage Trust education officer Helen Thompson said: “It was a really good day, the weather was mixed but came nice in the afternoon and plenty of people dressed up and got into the Viking theme.

“We had around 200 people and someone I was talking to even came from as far as Leicestershire. The proceeds are being split between Derian House Children’s Hospice and Rivington Heritage Trust.”

There were activities for adults and children alike with birds of prey displays, face painting, a chance to make a Viking shield and even a construct long boat from branches, wood and other vegetation.

It’s the first such event organised by the Trust but it hopes to bring it back next year. In the meantime search RivingtonTG on Facebook for upcoming events.