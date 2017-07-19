Volunteers donate their wages to Sightseekers in Chorley

Two visually impaired volunteers have donated their 'wages' to a sight loss peer support group.

Peter Speight and Rick Moore had been doing voluntary work at the Harris Museum in Preston and instead of being paid, they asked the museum to make a donation to their peer support group, Sightseekers, made up of visually impaired people from in and around Chorley.

The group formed themselves after taking part in the course and now meet on a monthly basis in the premises of Galloway’s Society for the Blind on Farrington Street in Chorley.

Anyone wanting to find out more about Sightseekers can visit their facebook page http://www.facebook.com/sightseekerschorley or ring and leave a message with Galloway’s in Chorley on 01257 275160.