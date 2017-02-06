Walk in the Dark for Rosemere

People are being challenged to take a night-time ramble to celebrate a cancer charity's 20th anniversary.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s Walk in the Dark is an 11-mile carnival-esque jaunt along the A6 from Chorley and South Ribble District Hospital to the Royal Preston Hospital.

It will take place on Saturday April 29 and will be sponsored by Walton Summit-based property company Eric Wright Group.

Money raised by the event from entry fees and sponsorship will go directly to Rosemere’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal - the foundation’s most ambitious ever.

Although the details of the appeal are yet to be finalised, it will focus on ensuring the cancer centre, which provides all the region’s radiotherapy, as well as other specialist cancer surgery and services that are not available at any other hospital in Lancashire or South Cumbria, is at the cutting edge of cancer treatment globally.

Cathy Skidmore, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s corporate fund-raising manager, said: “Walk in the Dark is one of our flagship events on which we rely for funds so we are very grateful to Eric Wright Group for stepping up and coming forward with sponsorship. Its support enables all money raised by walkers to go to our 20 Years Anniversary Appeal as it covers the cost of staging the event.

“Traditionally, Walk in the Dark attracts around 300 to 400 walkers but we are hoping to double this number. The walk always has a carnival atmosphere with lots of entrants dressing up and people along the route coming out of their homes to cheer walkers on but we want to make 2017’s event into a giant street party to celebrate the centre’s 20th birthday.”

Jeremy Hartley, managing director of Eric Wright Group, added: “We are delighted to be involved in Walk in the Dark, especially in Rosemere Cancer Centre’s 20th anniversary year. As a local company, we are well aware of the centre at which a number of our staff and family members have been treated. It is our pleasure to support Rosemere and the work it does to support not only the centre but all our region’s hospital cancer units and cancer patients.”

The walk sets off at 9.30 pm. Entry is £10 per person with children under 12 able to participate for free.

Fancy dress is optional.

All entrants receive a goody bag at the start of the walk and are welcomed at the finish with refreshments.

To sign up, visit rosemere.org.uk, call 01772 522913 or email amy.hilton@lthtr.nhs.uk

