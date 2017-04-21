Well-known pub to see £320k boost

A familiar watering hole in Euxton is briefly closing its doors for a major £320,000 refurbishment.

Work on The Talbot in Balshaw Lane is expected to take four weeks with the pub scheduled to reopen at the end of May.

The Talbot in Balshaw Lane, Euxton

The investment from Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars ends uncertainty about the pub’s future.

Changes will also include a new licensee Chris Tulloch, who is an Euxton resident and who runs 12 pubs across the North West as part of his Blind Tiger Inns pub company.

“I’ve known The Talbot all my life and enjoyed many happy evenings there,” said Chris.

“It has always been a community hub for Euxton and when it became available I didn’t hesitate to take it on. I want to ensure it remains an asset for Euxton for years to come and is a pub to rival any in Lancashire.”

Outside, the tired pub will be redecorated and partially clad to make it an attractive feature of Euxton and the garden “given the works” according to Chris. A new patio area will be laid in the front with contemporary furniture, a pagoda and planters. At the rear an enclosed children’s play area will be added as well as different areas for alfresco eating and drinking.

Inside, work will include redecorating throughout and replacing the furniture, toilets and kitchen. The much-loved vault sports bar will be extended by knocking through into a little used corridor and 12 screens will be installed. The large lounge will also be revamped with a new bar and booth and high level seating to cater for different groups. A barista quality coffee machine will be added.

The new menu will be called Smokey Joe’s, a nod to the pub’s past as a popular destination for American GIs based at a nearby airfield in World War II.

The Talbot’s tradition of running activities will continue with tribute nights, fundraising bingo and a barn dance.

Lawson Mountstevens, managing director for Star Pubs & Bars said: “We’re delighted that such an experienced operator as Chris with such a great knowledge of Euxton and enthusiasm for The Talbot is taking it on.

“Heineken is a passionate support of the great British pub. We’re investing £20 million around the country in pubs like The Talbot this year to help them deliver excellent quality and thrive for the long term.”