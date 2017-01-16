Wheels in motion for disabled youngsters

A conductive education centre is delighted with its new treadmill will help youngsters with disabilities.

Preston Amounderness Rotary Club has donated £1,900 to Rainbow House, in Mawdesley, for the exercise equipment which is already having a positive impact on the lives of the young people there.

The club’s president, John Molyneux, said: “Rotary is a worldwide movement of volunteers working to benefit local and international communities. The Rotary Club of Preston Amounderness is one of 68 rotary clubs in Lancashire and Cumbria.

“In our work we aim to support well run charities like Rainbow House who are working in challenging areas.

“Rainbow House’s physiotherapy centre project and the benefits it will bring to the those that need the service appealed to us. We were very glad to be able to purchase the treadmill for the centre. This has been financed from the club’s own funds and a grant from the Rotary Foundation which is the rotary movement’s own charity. The club hopes to carry on supporting Rainbow House.”

Carole Cochrane, chief executive of Rainbow House, said: “We are very grateful to the Preston Amouderness Rotary Club for its generous donation.

“The treadmill is extremely beneficial to all of the children and young people that use our services and helps improve mobility and co-ordination. “As we have no statutory funding, the support of the Rotary Club and other organisations is crucial to our ability to continue to provide and expand our services.”