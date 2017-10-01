Wheelton grandad compiles book of local nostalgia

A Chorley grandad is hoping his memories of his stomping ground will raise funds for local charities.

Ian Grundy, of Wheeleton, has compiled a small book about the village of Wheelton, with reference to Botany Bay, Whittle le Woods and surrounding areas.

It contains a mixture of old and new photos, memories, facts and humorous anecdotes.

One of the pictures from Ian's book - Wheelton Primary School in the 1950s

The book is available from The Tea Rooms at Lower Wheelton and from the Wheelton off licence, The Grain and Grape.

Any profits will be going to Wheelton Village Hall Fund and the Wheelton branch of the British Legion and i

The 71-year-old, who has two children and five grandchildren, said: “I have been a resident of Wheelton for nearly 50 years and my family have been in the village for hundreds of years, so I have a decent knowledge of the area.

“I think the book will be of interest to visitors to the village and will be a good background guide to residents, particularly new ones.

“I wrote the book to preserve my memories, gained knowledge, folklore and experiences of life in Wheelton.

“I have written many technical manuals and personnel reports but, this is the first book that I have attempted.

“I do however, have plans for another nostalgic type book about life as a child in post war Lancashire and I have an idea for an older children’s adventure book.

“I have self published the book and had it printed by a small Chorley printer.”