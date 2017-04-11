Whittle-le-Woods star Kevin Simm on song for ill Charlie

An evening of celebrity performances raised more than £7,000 for a young boy with cancer.

The community got behind the Singing for Charlie event which saw 200 turn up to see last year’s winner of The Voice – Whittle-le-Woods star Kevin Simm – take to the stage.

Charlie Procter with his mum Amber Schofield

Funds collected are going towards a £315k target in order to send four year old Charlie Procter to America for life-saving treatment for his Hepatoblastoma liver cancer.

The evening was also supported by stars Jonjo Kerr of The X-Factor and singer Brian Hobbs. Charlie, whose cancer has also spread to both of his lungs, will turn four years old on April 24.

Hayley Raine, one of the event organisers and friend of Charlie’s mum Amber Schofield, said: “So many local businesses donated to this raffle, I didn’t even have to go round and ask. Everybody is just wanting to do their bit, there was a real community feel. It was amazing.”

Charlie’s friends and family have also held auctions, walks and family fun days to raise cash to send him for treatement to a specialist in the US.

Efforts have raised almost £57,000 so far.

with more fundraising events on the way.

To donate go to gofundme.com/mkwze3tg and to follow Charlie’s story see facebook.com/charlieschapter