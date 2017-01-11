Wife captures brave battle in new book

A mum-of-four has published a ‘warts and all’ book about how her family dealt with losing their father.

Pam Dearden, 42, from Chorley, began writing down her thoughts while husband Andrew was in hospital and she couldn’t sleep.

A year after his death aged 47 from a rare brain tumour, children Lewis, Antonia, Leo and Elizabeth encouraged her to put her memories into a book called Love A x.

She said: “It’s a frank and honest recollection. I wanted to help the children understand. The youngest never knew him when he wasn’t ill, how he used to be. Illness changes people and it has an impact on family life. I also want them to know how brave he was throughout it all.”

The book starts when the couple met in the early 90s, and charts their lives together. Their family bliss was shattered in 2004 when Andrew was diagnosed with a satsuma - sized tumour.

After a lengthy operation, he was left with a 8cm by 8cm gap in his skull and affected vision and balance, meaning he couldn’t drive and had to stop work as a graphic designer.

Pam said: “It’s not all focused on the children. I think a lot of people will be able to empathise with what I’ve put. It’s very honest, warts and all.”

Pam, who works with people with learning difficulties, also wants to draw attention to the work of head injury charity Headway. The couple ran art classes at Chorley branch for several years.

Pam said: “Andrew was in good health then and thought it was important to help people out. We always found it friendly and supportive.”

The book is available from £7.99 at shops in Chorley including Alan’s Hair Studio, Bees Country Kitchen on Chorley Market and the Post Office in Brinscall. It is also available at: www.lovea.co.uk or by emailing: pammypamdearden@hotmail.co.uk