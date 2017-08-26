Woman, 88, battered in own home by thug who demanded cash

A manhunt is underway to find a man who brutally attacked an 88-year-old woman in her own home.

The pensioner was asleep in bed at her home on Aspen Gardens, Chorley, at around 12.30am when the man attacked her and demanded money.

The man pulled her from the bed and continued his vile assault before ransacking the house and fleeing from the scene.

The woman managed to crawl to a neighbour’s house and police were called. She was taken by ambulance to Wigan Hospital suffering from a number of injuries, including a black eye and a large bruise on her head.

Police are now looking to locate the attacker, who is described as a young white man who spoke with a local accent.

Extra patrols are now in the area.

Detective Inspector Warren Atkinson, of South CID, said: “This was a brutal and sustained assault on an elderly lady in her own home. The level of gratuitous violence used on this vulnerable woman simply beggars belief and it is a miracle she was not more seriously injured.

“We are actively seeking this offender and we have a number of enquiries which we are pursuing to find him, but I would appeal to anyone in the community who knows who this man is to get in touch with us. I am appealing specifically to members of the criminal fraternity to provide me with information to identify this cowardly attacker.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0055 of August 26, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.