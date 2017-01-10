Woman suffers effects of smoke after house fire in Astley Village

A woman was treated for smoke inhalation after an early morning fire at her home in Astley Village.

Two crews from Chorley and Leyland were called to the incident in Buckshaw Hill Close at around 5.30am this morning.

The family were fortunately woken up by a working smoke alarm, say fire services.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire Services said: "Two fire engines and crews from Chorley and Leyland responded to a report of a fire in the conservatory of a house.

"The fire was already out on the arrival of firefighters and although the occupants had escaped from the fire, a woman was suffering the effects of breathing smoke and was attended to by paramedics. The fire is thought to have started in a dehumidifier."

Firefighters used a portable fan unit to extract the smoke from the premises.