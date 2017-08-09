Work to start on Market Walk extension in Chorley

The green light has been given for construction work to begin on Chorley’s long awaited Market Walk extension project.

The plans, which include a cinema and new businesses including a Marks & Spencer food store, are part of a £17m investment in the town.

Preparation work, including the re-modelling of the Flat Iron car park, has been taking place for the last few months and now the foundations are about to be dug as the building work begins.

Councillor Alistair Bradley, leader of Chorley Council, said: “It’s important we’re now starting to see changes taking place in the town centre as we’ve got to be able to compete with neighbouring towns and cities to ensure our town centre continues to thrive.

“Having a strong town centre is vital to the success and prosperity of the whole borough and we continue to see footfall in Chorley buck the national trend of decline and the move of the Flat Iron market into the shopping streets seems to be benefitting shoppers and businesses alike as her in Chorley shopper numbers are increasing. Not only will the development make Chorley more attractive to shoppers it will also develop the leisure offer, which is central to the success of any town centre going forward.”

Marks & Spencer food hall and bargain clothing retailer TK Maxx were unveiled as the flagship tenants of the scheme in May.

It was hoped that the big names would attract other businesses to the development.