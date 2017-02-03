Readers’ letters - February 3

Another vital bus service lost

Another bus service lost – this time the Croston to Chorley service. Last year it was the bus to Preston plus a weekly bus to Southport.

One reason given is less funding from Lancashire County Council.

Please explain why other Labour-controlled councils – Merseyside and Greater Manchester – who have also lost funding from central Governments, still manage to give their OAPs free bus and rail travel.

Bad management springs to mind.

We have not been consulted whether people would be prepared to pay for the service to continue, and there was no notice on the bus to say the service will not operate after February 4.

It will also affect the traders in Chorley, more could be going out of business!

Consideration should be made to the quality of people’s lives, especially those who are dependant on the bus services to get out of the village, not everyone has a car!

No one seems to care.

Most party members are only interested in getting your vote.

They promise everything but seldom honour their promises when in council or Parliament.

I love living in Croston, so please, is it not within the powers-that-be’s powers to help these areas and to stop thinking we do not really matter?

Margaret

Croston

search

I’m looking for Cynthia Pearcy

A few years ago I came across a newspaper cutting from the Chorley Guardian about a Private Seth Rollins who lived in Darlington Street, Coppull, and died at the Somme on July 1, 1916, along with his next door neighbour.

This inspired me to look into the Rollins side of my family.

A lot of information in the article came from a Cynthia Pearcy, who was living in Brownlow Road, Horwich, and was aged 55 at the time.

Unfortunately I don’t know when this article appeared in the Chorley Guardian as there is no date on the cutting I have.

During my research, I have discovered that my grandfather was a cousin of Seth.

It was mentioned in the article that Cynthia’s grandmother was also a cousin of Seth.

There were a lot of other things I didn’t know about, especially Seth’s brothers, two of whom died in accidents.

I would be interested in getting in touch with Cynthia, if it is possible, so if anyone out there knows her or where she is, could they please help?

Judith Ferrier

via email

n If anyone can help please get in touch by emailing guardian.newsdesk@jpress.co.uk, writing to the address below left, or ringing 01772 554537 and we will pass your details on.

technology

Bad for health and wealth

Regarding the closure of some banks, I suppose it is another case of ‘use it or lose it’.

Internet banking is a godsend to criminals, who can now rob you from the comfort of their own homes, with no physical effort involved. They can even take over someone else’s computer to commit this crime. Cyber criminals are always two or three steps ahead of the game.

It seems Joe Public sleepwalked into using the internet with no idea of its many pitfalls.

The internet has also been a godsend to the likes of IS and other such groups.

How else would they be able to influence and convert such a large group of people with so little effort?

When I was young, I don’t remember any obese people. Could it be that people used to walk a lot more to places like banks, shops etc and not sit on their posteriors doing things online? During recent times, I have seen a great number of fitness centres opening. I wonder if the users of such places ever feel duped. Well, you’re paying out money to use the centre because you spent money on new technology in order to do less walking and physical activity in general, and you’re also paying for the electrical power to run it.

Don Webb

Address supplied

environment

Protect wildlife on our doorstep

So often in planning applications, wildlife is not taken into account.

It is as though we forget that we share this land with a huge variety of wildlife, and that these other species have a right to be here and to live without disturbance from humans.

We need, as a community, to recognise the importance of ‘edge-land’, those small areas on the edges of our city that consist of woodland, hedgerows, streams, ponds and patches of grassland.

These places might look scruffy and useless, but in fact they sustain all kinds of animals, birds and plants.

Some of the animals include foxes, stoats, frogs, deer, buzzards, garden birds and bats.

Once their habitat is gone, they too will be gone – forever.

The wild areas lying just beyond our doors and fences serve to remind us that nature is not just some remote mountain or protected park. Nature really is on our doorsteps.

Moreover, we gain so much pleasure from being immersed in our local wildlife, especially if we make the effort to protect it.

So whether the plans are to build a road, a green village, or more housing on the edge of town, we need to remember that we share common ground with other species – birds and animals. They don’t have a voice, so we need to speak up for them and assert their right to live where they are, in peace.

Laura Deacon

via email

brexit

Still waiting for change

Just what is it that our Establishment politicians don’t understand about democracy? Last year Parliament voted by a ratio of 4 - 1 in favour of an in-out EU referendum, with the then Prime Minister promising to abide by the result.

During the last seven months we have constantly heard from elements of the Remain side how damaging it will be for us if we leave the single market, this despite our economy thriving and countries queueing up to strike trade deals with us.

Labour, the Lib Dems, SNP, Greens and many Tories are doing their best to frustrate the democratic outcome, with the Lib Dems wanting a second referendum – exactly what the EU does when it gets the wrong result.

It is time political parties listened to the electorate and do what they have been instructed to do, in this case, get on with our exit from the EU. If it was not for UKIP, we would never have had the referendum which was won by 17.4 million voters. These are now being ignored by elements of the established parties. The simple message is – don’t vote for those who oppose the will of the people, vote for those who you can trust. Last June we voted for change. We are still waiting.

Philip Griffiths

North West President, UKIP (UK Independence Party)