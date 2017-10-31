Dream Old Trafford move for fast bowler Hurt

Preston-born fast bowler Liam Hurt is celebrating after signing his first professional contract with Lancashire County Cricket Club.

Also penning his first deal at the Old Trafford club is all-rounder Josh Bohannon.

Hurt and Bohannon both played a vital role in the success of Lancashire Second XI in the 2017 season,

The Red Rose team won the Second XI Championship after beating Hampshire on the Isle of Wight in September and reached the quarter final and semi-final of the Second XI Trophy and T20 competitions respectively.

Hurt attended Balshaw's High School Leyland, and has played for the town club in the Northern Premier League.

He commented: “I’ve loved being involved in the Lancashire squad this summer and it’s a dream come true to sign my first professional contract.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck in over the winter and challenging for a place in the First Team next summer.

“It’s an exciting time to be involved at the club and hopefully I can play my part going forward.”

Hurt, aged 23, has come through the Lancashire age-group system and currently plays for Clifton Cricket Club who reached finals day of the ECB National Club competition this summer. Hurt made 13 appearances for Lancashire Second XI and took 38 wickets in all competitions.

Bohannon, who came through the Lancashire Academy and currently plays for Ormskirk Cricket Club, contributed heavily with both bat and ball for Lancashire Second XI this summer in all formats.

The 20 year-old all-rounder, who was previously on a scholarship contract with the Club, scored 650 runs and took 24 wickets in 2017.

Bohannon said, “I couldn’t be happier to sign my first professional contract with the county that I have supported ever since I can remember.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being part of the squad on a scholarship contract this year and this is the next step in my development.

“I want to carry on putting in performances for the second XI and push for a place in the first team in what is going to be a very exciting few years ahead for the club.”

Head coach Glen Chapple added: “It’s great to see two more Lancashire players come through our system and graduate into the professional squad on a full-time basis.

“Both players have impressed for the second XI this summer and we look forward to seeing their development continue over the next two years.”