Accountant’s long day challenge boosts Macmillan fund

A Chorley accountant put his handicap of just one to the test by taking part in the Longest Golf Day Challenge to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Nick Baxter, from Chorley-based accountancy practice, Abrams Ashton, joined three golf buddies at Bolton Golf Club to play 72 holes, equivalent to four rounds, non-stop.

The quartet took around 14 hours to complete the challenge, walking more than 20 miles and hitting approximately 300 shots each as they battled against the British weather.

The team has so far raised more than £1,500.

Nick 31, a client manager with the firm for more than two years, said: “So many people are and have been touched by the work that Macmillan does and the Longest Golf Day Challenge was our way of contributing towards helping the charity to support the rising number of people that are living with cancer in the UK.

“I want to say a huge thank you to all my colleagues, clients, family and friends for their donations and continued support.”

A member of Bolton Golf Club, Nick was one of the youngest players to win the annual club championship and has since received the crown a further two times.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Nick-Baxter1