All change for Fleetwood chairman Pilley since Victory Park visit of 2006

It was at Victory Park in April 2006 that Fleetwood picked up a 1-1 draw on their way to clinching automatic promotion from the Northern Premier League first division.

Fast forward 12 seasons and Town are in League One, having reached the play-offs in their bid for promotion to the Championship last season.

Tonight Town bid to improve on their last visit by knocking the National League North Magpies out of the FA Cup.

Chairman Andy Pilley says even he is shocked by Fleetwood’s rise but stressed the need to keep evolving.

He said: “The club is unrecognisable from the one that went to Chorley then (in 2006).

“We had plans and I’d like to think we have turned the plans into reality to a degree.

“That said, the job is never done and we have to continually strive both on and off the pitch.

“It is important that we accumulate as many points as we can and finish as high up the table as we can, but we also want to become more professional and create a really solid foundation we can build on.”

One man who was playing that day in 2006 is set to feature for Town once again. Nathan Pond has been there every step of the way and Pilley says he could not imagine the club without its captain.

He said: “It is extraordinary Pondy’s journey. He played in my first-ever game as chairman at Atherton LR. He was quite young back then.

“He just feels like part of the furniture. He is always there, always committed to the cause and what he has achieved is superb.”

One player in the Chorley ranks who Pilley admires is Jason Walker.

He said: “We were very close to bringing him to Fleetwood. We were trying to get him out of Barrow.

“We’d signed Steve McNulty from Barrow and I think they were reluctant for us to take their other star player, which is a shame.

“I have always admired him because he is a proven goalscorer.”