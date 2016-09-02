Being hard to beat is Magpies’ aim

Assistant boss Jamie Vermiglio believes Chorley’s fine start to the new season is a result of some detailed forward planning over the summer.

The Magpies have picked up four wins and just one defeat from their opening seven fixtures in the National League North.

The 14 points that they have collected means they lie in sixth spot in the table – just three points behind early leaders AFC Fylde.

What has been noticeable about the opening handful of games is the five cleans sheets – which amounts to half of the total number they managed throughout the whole of last season in the league.

Vermiglio admitted when he and manager Matt Jansen sat down together over the close season to discuss the future – making the team more solid at the back was high on their list of priorities.

“We just wanted to be better than what we were the previous year and so to do that, we felt we needed to shore up defensively,” said Vermiglio.

“This season we have been looking to be a bit more solid at home and particularly away.

“If you look at last season, we didn’t pick enough points up at home, especially mid-season.

“We have kept five cleans sheets and if you can do that, you’re going to pick up a lot more points and if you can nick a goal or two, you’re going to pick up some wins.

“So we’ve been really pleased overall with our start so far.”

One of the key factors behind Chorley’s defensive solidity is the acquisition of former Premier League footballer Stephen Jordan from Fleetwood Town.

“Stephen Jordan has been fantastic,” said. “He’s got great composure at the back, which is great because we want to play out from the back.

“He’s also a good communicator – not necessarily a shouter – but a strong character and talker. Keiran Charnock has been superb as well and Scott Leather too.”

After successive 1-0 wins over Worcester City and Stalybridge Celtic on Saturday and bank holiday Monday respectively, Chorley will be looking for their third win on the spin when they travel to Tamworth tomorrow.

“Tamworth is going to be tough on their 3G pitch,” Vermiglio said. “They have scored lots of goals – 10 in their last two games.”