Boss Jansen not getting carried away by Chorley’s fine start

Chorley boss Matt Jansen is not getting carried away after his side’s fine start to the new National League North campaign.

Jansen’s men are fifth in the table after picking up their fifth win of the new campaign with a 1-0 victory over Tamworth on Saturday.

They have kept six clean sheets in their opening eight games and Jansen praised his new look defence for their solid start to the new term.

He said: “I don’t want to get too carried away.

“We have picked up six clean sheets in our last seven games.

“We leaked a few goals last season but this season we have definitely sorted that problem so far.

“We lost a couple of key players (full-backs) Courtney Meppen-Walter and Mark Ross to Stockport but we recruited really well.

“Scott Leather and Stephen Jordan have been great for us so far.

“Andy Teague started the season and Kieran Charnock has come in and he has been fantastic.

“We’ve got Matt Challoner, Will Beesley and Waqas Azam too so there is lots of competition in defence, we have a quality squad.

“And we have great competition up front.

“Jason Walker’s goal was a wonder strike against Tamworth.

“He bided his time and he has come in in the last two games and scored two in two.

“It is giving me a selection headache but it is a good selection headache.

“We have a quality squad and a lot of competition for places but everyone knows it is about the whole team not just the 11 who start.

“They are all going to be used throughout the season.”

Midfielder Dale Whitham is Jansen’s only doubt going into their game at Altrincham tonight before hosting Brackley on Saturday. Jansen said: “Brackley have recruited well over the summer and have a strong team. We have got some difficult games coming up but we are full of confidence.”