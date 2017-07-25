Brig assistant is tipping Wilson for bright future

Assistant boss Simon Wiles believes Bamber Bridge new boy Macauley Wilson can use the club as a springboard back into full-time football.

The 19-year-old full-back signed a one-year contract for Brig after being released by Blackpool at the end of last season.

Having come through the Tangerines’ academy set-up , Macauley made his debut for the newly-promoted League One outfit against Everton Under-23s in the Football League Trophy in November.

He then went on to spend the second half of the season at AFC Fylde and it was widely expected that he would make the move to Field Mill permanent.

However, in a major coup for Brig, Macauley has decided that the next stage of his career should be at the Sir Tom Finney stadium – where he spent a short spell on loan at the start of last season.

Former Blackpool winger Wiles – who made 36 appearances for them between 2003 and 2008 – remembers Macauley as a youngster at Bloomfield Road and admits he is surprised that Brig have managed to pull-off his signing.

“Macauley signing a one-year contract is amazing for us,” said Wiles, who used to coach the junior players at Blackpool and now does a similar job at Fleetwood Town.

“He’s a quality player and I know him well because I was with him at Blackpool for two or three years.

“I’m pretty surprised that we have got him.

“We had him with us for a bit last year so we know what a good player he is. He probably should be playing a lot higher and if we can help him to get back there, we will do.”

After beginning their pre-season campaign with three defeats against higher-league opposition, Brig finally got their first win under their belts on Saturday courtesy of an emphatic 6-2 win over Squires Gate, which followed a 4-4 draw Lostock St Gerard’s the previous Thursday.

Brig travel to Barnoldswick Town on Saturday (3pm).