Buoyant Magpies are on their travels

Chorley hit the road to face Kidderminster Harriers for their first away game in National League North this season.

On the back of last week’s thrilling opening-day 3-3 draw with FC United at Victory Park, Matt Jansen believes his Magpies side will be heading to Aggborough in good spirits.

The Chorley boss said: “Our performance last week was such a positive one.

“The only thing I found frustrating was that we drew a game we deserved to win.

“This weekend we will go to Kidderminster with plenty of confidence and I’m sure we will put on a good shown there.

“We have prepared well for this season and hopefully the results will show that.”

It needed a late equaliser from Stephen Jordan to earn a share of the spoils against FC United.

Sefton Gonzales and Andy Teague netted the other goals, an eventful afternoon for skipper Teague seeing him sent off late on for his second yellow card.

That will result in a one-game suspension next week.

Jansen was pleased with the performances of front pair Gonzales and Marcus Carver last week.

The summer recruits were a real handful and Jansen sees them as key players this term.

“The two up front worked incredibly hard.

“When Sefton and Marcus are on the pitch together, they can turn bad balls up to them into good balls, they can get us right up the pitch and playing in the final third.

“They will test out defences at this level and it is good to have them here.”

Kidderminster, new to the division after being relegated from the National League, started the campaign with a thumping 6-1 win at Curzon Ashton last Saturday.

But they came back down to earth after being beaten 2-1 by Brackley Town on Tuesday.

Chorley were without a midweek game after their visit to Darlington was pushed back to later in the month

Meanwhile, in the National League, Southport will be looking to kick-start their season after back-to-back 3-0 defeats to Dagenham and Redbridge and Gateshead.

They host Woking tomorrow, then go to Macclesfield in midweek.

In the NPL Division One North, Burscough are away to Trafford, while Clitheroe cross the Pennines to visit Ossett Albion. Kendal Town travel to Mossley.