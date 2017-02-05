Chorley 1, Darlington 1883 1

Promotion-chasers Chorley and Darlington shared the spoils in a high-tempo contest which was a tremendous advertisement for non-league football.

It was riveting entertainment for a crowd of 1,387, the first half in particular providing fast and furious end-to-end play and a host of goalmouth incidents.

Darlington began the sharper and in the second minute Nathan Cartman fired a rising shot inches over the bar.

Then for Chorley Marcus Carver fluffed a clear chance from three yards, failing to make a clean contact with a low ball across the box and allowing keeper Edward Wilczynski a comfortable pick-up. But Carver was to do much better later!

Both teams were already racking up the corner-count in the game’s early stages and from one of these in the 16th minute Darlington went ahead.

When the cross came over the ball was knocked down and fell kindly for the Quakers’ skipper Kevin Burgess who slid it into the corner of the net from short range.

Chorley began to gain a grip on proceedings and it was no surprise when the Magpies equalised in style on 34 minutes.

A great ball in from Dale Whitham on the right was cushioned back into the path of Carver who from just inside the box scored with a thunderous shot high into the corner of the net.

As the hectic pace continued Branagan pulled off a terrific fingertip save when left one-on-one with Syers.

Although the second half did not match the first for goalmouth excitement, the game was always on a knife-edge.

The Quakers enjoyed a sustained spell of pressure before Chorley reasserted themselves and forced the Quakers to defend in depth.

Twice Carver raked the goalmouth with well-struck cross-shots and several times the home side got in behind the Darlington defence to the by-line – the missing link a goal-poacher to turn inviting low crosses into the net. CHORLEY : Branagan, Challoner, Beesley, Teague, Leather, Jordan, Blakeman, Whitham (O’Keefe,69), Carver (McDaid,82), Sampson, Cottrell.

Unused subs. Charnock, Azam, Roscoe.