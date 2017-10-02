AFC Fylde and Chorley learn FA Cup opponents

AFC Fylde and Chorley have discovered who they will face in the next round of the FA Cup.

Fylde entered the pot for the first time and have been drawn at home to National League rivals Wrexham in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The Mill Farm tie will take place on Saturday week, October 14, and is the first of two clashes between the clubs this month.

They will meet for the first time in the league on Tuesday 24.

While the Magpies will now face their fellow National League North side Boston United at Victory Park.

Chorley knocked North West Counties side Ashton out in the third qualifying round on Saturday after a wonder strike from on-loan Fleetwood midfielder Nick Haughton clinched a 1-0 win.

The winners of the fourth qualifying round ties will receive £12,500 from the prize fund and clinch a place in the first round proper.

Emirates FA Cup fourth qualifying round northern draw:

FC Halifax Town v Tranmere Rovers

Solihull Moors v 1874 Northwich or Ossett Town

South Shields v Hartlepool United

Shaw Lane Association v Barrow

Chorley v Boston United

Stafford Rangers or AFC Telford United v Stockport County or FC United Of Manchester

Harrogate Town or Bradford (Park Avenue) v Leamington or Gainsborough Trinity

Nantwich Town v Kettering Town

Buxton v Gateshead

Guiseley v Shildon

AFC Fylde v Wrexham

Kidderminster Harriers v Chester

Scarborough Athletic or Stratford Town v Hyde United

Stourbridge v Macclesfield Town